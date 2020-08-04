Global  
 

Voice of the Voter: Is It Safe to Vote In-Person Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Steven from Indiana wants to know if it's safe to vote in-person on Election Day despite the threat of COVID-19.

Voice of the Voter: Is It Safe to Vote In-Person Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Steven from Indiana wants to know if it's safe to vote in-person on Election Day despite the threat of COVID-19.

In tonight's voice of the voter- steven from indiana wants to know if it's safe to vote on election day despite the threat of covid-19.

We've reached out to a number of county clerks and they tell us--- common measures being taken include masks and shields for workers, gloves for workers, gloves for voters, disinfectant spray and wipes for cleaning, and hand sanitizer for both workers and voters.

Social distancing will also be implemented wherever possible by placing voting machines six feet apart and policing the waiting line to ensure voters are appropriately distanced.

