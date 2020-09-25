Coronavirus numbers by county: Sept. 28, 2020
New positive tests.
65 active cases.
Three people in the hospital.
Five public exposure locations.
September 20th at bethel baptist church in prospect.
September 23rd woodgate pines golf course, in boonville.
September 24th aldi in new hartford.
September 25th.... boscovs and walmart in new hartford.
Times are listed at wktv.com.
In herkimer county -- two new positive tests.
13 active cases.
One person is hospitalized.
Otsego county.
There are eight new positive cases.
16 active.
One person in the hospital.
Time for a first look at the fecastn this