Lawmakers Unveil Legislation To Protect Federal Judges CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:57s - Published Lawmakers Unveil Legislation To Protect Federal Judges New legislation is aimed at protecting federal judges and their families. It comes less than three months after a federal judge was targeted in a violent home invasion in New Jersey. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Concealed Carry News Lawmakers Unveil Legislation To Protect Federal Judges, Months After Gunman Shot And Killed ... https://t.co/euoRoaYgvK 1 week ago PulpNews Crime Lawmakers Unveil Legislation To Protect #Federal #Judges, Months After #Gunman Shot And #K - Sep 28 @ 7:02 PM ET https://t.co/N9ce3JV2by 1 week ago