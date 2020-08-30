A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy opened fire on a 25-year-old man allegedly trying to get away from him after committing a domestic assault in San Jacinto, California but the suspect was not injur

Deputies respond to shots fired at officer responding to domestic violence incident in California

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy opened fire on a 25-year-old man allegedly trying to get away from him after committing a domestic assault in San Jacinto, California but the suspect was not injured, authorities said Monday (September 28).

The confrontation happened about 9:30 p.m.

Sunday in the area of Shaver Street and South Jordan Avenue, according to Sheriff’s Sgt.

Lionel Murphy.

He said deputies were called to the 300 block of Shaver to investigate reports of a domestic disturbance allegedly involving Ellis Steven Smith of Hemet.

Just before deputies arrived, Smith bolted from the residence and was spotted running westbound, and a deputy caught up to him near the intersection of Shaver and Jordan, Murphy said.

He said the deputy fired a shot, but the reasons why were not specified.

No one was injured.

Smith was arrested without further incident and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of violating a domestic violence restraining order, as well as felony vandalism.

He’s being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

The deputy, whose identity was not released, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further review of his actions by sheriff’s investigators and county prosecutors.