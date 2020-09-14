First responders give back to the community

Global  
 

The Rome Fire and Police Departments gave back to the community by helping out at a food giveaway in Rome on Monday, September 28th.

in a new way.

Newschannel 2's violet scibior reports from a food giveaway in rome.

Standup: .

None "first responders are giving back to the community through a food giveaway here at the rome free academy."

Vo: the rome fire and police departments came out to give back to their community.

They carried boxes of food into the cars of people in need.

And these people were very thankful.

Sot: "it's been great.

The people are thankful.

You can't say good enough.

Thanking us, cheering us on.

Telling us they support us."

Vo: and these firefighters and policeman are happy to bring smiles to their community.

But also, they really appreciate their communities support.

Sot: "it's actually nice to interact with the public.

And getting a lot of thank yous.

It means a lot, it means a lot."

Vo: the redeemer church and compassion coalition hosted the food give away.

Sot: "we have 500 boxes of frozen meat.

We've been able to work in cooperation with compassion coalition to source some really great food.

As well as vegetables and rice and things like that.

So they're going to have lots of meals tir fridge thiweek."

Vo: between the community and the Rome fire departments.

Sot: "yeah, i think it's great because a lot of times the first interaction someone might have with apolicet impression.t rlly shows what i think is true, which is these guys work full time to take care of the community.

And they get to just meet them in an informal way, meeting the need that they have and i think it's a very positive thing for our city."

Standup: "bringing first responders andta positive setting.

Here at rome free academy, i'm violet scibior for newschannel 2."

