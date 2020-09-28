Hwy. 231 re-opens 2 months early in Morgan County

Global  
 

It's a day that drivers on u.s. 231 between lacey's spring and morgan city have been waiting more than seven months for.

This portion of the roadway has been closed since february when heavy rains caused large cracks in the road.

It was impassable and sending motorists on detours.

This afternoon, state leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony to announce the reopening.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live on highway 231 with a look at the open road.

Casey?

About 15,000 cars can now travel on this road every day again... its a project that was scheduled to be completed december 2nd but contractors finished early... something local leaders say is a huge success.

The contractor, brasfield and gorrie of birmingham started the 14.

6 million dollar bridge construction on june first.

Alabama department of transportation spent about 4.2 million dollars on equipment and materials to get the project done ahead of time.

State engineer curtis vincent says it wasn't easy getting the road done in such a short amount of time.

He says one of the biggest obstacles was dealing with the weather.

"we had to work on the side of the mountain where the mountain was sliding.

The fact that we could get two 1,000 foot bridges built, not only built but have traffic back on them within four months is incredible."

Highway 231 will remain a work zone and temporary single lane closures are possible in the near




