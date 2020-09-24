Milwaukee Election Commission: Some absentee ballots mistakenly sent without clerk’s initials

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:55s - Published 27 seconds ago

NEW AT 5 - A MILWAUKEE WOMANHAD SOME QUESTIONS -- AFTERGETTING AN ABSENTEE BALLOT INTHE MAIL áWITHOUT THE CLERK'SINITIALS.IT'S ONE OF THETHINGS ON A BALLOT THAT SHOWIT'S AUTHENTIC.

BEN JORDANWENT TO WORK FINDING HER SOMEANSWERS -- ABOUT IF THOSEBALLOTS WILL STILL BEThe Milwaukee ElectionCommission says it is aware ofsome absentee ballots thatwere mailed to voters withoutthe municipal clerk'sinitials.

The executivedirector says their mistakedoesn't mean those ballots areinvalid."THE CLERK'S INITIALSARE SOMETHING VOTERS SHOULD BELOOKING FOR ON ABSENTEEBALLOTS TO MAKE SURE THEY AREOFFICIAL.

IN THE CITY OFMILWAUKEE - ABSENTEE VOTERSSHOULD FIND THESE GREENINITIALS THAT READ 'C.W.V' ONTHE RIGHTHAND SIDE, BUT SOMETMJ4 VIEWERS SHOWED US - THATSTAMP OF APPROVAL IS NO WHERETO BE FOUND ON THEIR BALLOTS."We've received a handful ofphone calls about the stampmissing as well and have beenvery responsive to thosevoters."THE INITIALS BELONG TOMILWAUKEE ELECTION COMMISSIONEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CLAIRWOODALL-VOGG.

SHE SAYS HUMANERROR COUPLED WITH ANUNPRECEDENTED NUMBER OFABSENTEE BALLOT REQUESTS ARETO BLAME.

"We do review andspot check as well with ourballots, but it does appearthat some stuck together.

Theyare packed in hundreds at atime."WOODALL VOGG SAYS EVENIF YOUR BALLOT THESE INITIALS- YOUR VOTE WILL STILL BECOUNTED.

"It would be notedon the back of the inspector'sstatement on election day of amistake on our part, but wewant voters to have peace ofmind especially right now whenthere's so many aspects of theelection that are beingquestioned."IF YOU questioned."IF YOURECEIVED AN ABSENTEE BALLOTWITHOUT YOUR CLERK'S INITIALS,THERE IS STILL PLENTY OF TIMETO REQUEST A NEW ONE, BUTWOODALL-VOGG JUST BE FOR FORMILWAUKEE RESIDENTS - BECAUSETHE WITHOUT STILL BE COUNTED.It's important to note - theinitials CWV will only be onballots for people who live inthe City of Milwaukee.

Otherjurisdictions will havedifferent initials dependingon the local clerk.

Reportingin downtown Milwaukee, BenJordan, TMJ4 News.