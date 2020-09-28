Many Not Following SMU Football Game Policies

Maldini ❤️🖤 @SiNuTrmon @Saturnion96 Exactly it is the league and football federation that needs to intervene. Rule today is gam… https://t.co/r2P7P5oDp4 6 hours ago

Dane Oliver 3: His work ethic is unparalleled. Following our game last night, he went to Work! Think about that for a second, h… https://t.co/5S8e5YYNgv 11 hours ago

SayrevilleTDC RT @SWMHSbombers: Please see the below spectator guidelines for tomorrow night's home football game. As a reminder, following NJSIAA and C… 2 days ago

SWMHS Bombers Please see the below spectator guidelines for tomorrow night's home football game. As a reminder, following NJSIAA… https://t.co/snzgbtWMO3 3 days ago

Hayden Scott-Baron ✨🇪🇺✨ @barog @DevRelCallum I remember there was a Bomberman game that got a 4/10 review in a UK magazine only for them to… https://t.co/jmHAKsYnki 3 days ago

All About Non League RT @NDsport79: View from the goalmouth down @BuryTownFC minutes after the game was abandoned due to fog. Possibly the craziest decision I… 3 days ago