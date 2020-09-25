Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eugenie's baby wish: Princess Eugenie reportedly doesn't want her child to have a title

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Eugenie's baby wish: Princess Eugenie reportedly doesn't want her child to have a title
Princess Eugenie is reportedly keen that her child doesn't have a royal title.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Princess Eugenie won't accept the 'curse' of a royal title for her baby

Princess Eugenie won't accept the 'curse' of a royal title for her baby Princess Eugenie won't be accepting a royal title for her child if offered one by the Queen because...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordJust Jared


Royal baby announcement: Britain's Princess Eugenie expecting first child with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Another Royal Baby! Where Will Princess Eugenie's Baby Fall In The Line Of Succession? [Video]

Another Royal Baby! Where Will Princess Eugenie's Baby Fall In The Line Of Succession?

The UK’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have announced they are expecting a new bundle of joy. So what are the chances this little one will ever sit on the British throne?..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published
Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank expecting first child [Video]

Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank expecting first child

Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child in early 2021.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:29Published
BREAKING NEWS: Britain's Princess Eugenie pregnant [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Britain's Princess Eugenie pregnant

British royal Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published