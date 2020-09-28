Chrissy Teigen, John Legend: New Beverly Hills Mansion

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Image; Simon Berlyn for Sally Forster Jones of Compass Hollywood power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just bought a new Beverly Hills mansion for $17.5 million.

They put their old home in the same ritzy Los Angeles area on the market for $24 million in August.

The sprawling new property is spread out over 10,000 square feet, comprising six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It also comes with a home theater, an infinity pool, and a wine cellar.