PAPER MAN Movie

PAPER MAN Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Husband and wife writer/director team Michele and Kieran Mulroney present their debut feature with PAPER MAN.

This quirky comedy features an impressive cast including Golden Globe nominees® Jeff Daniels and Lisa Kudrow, Ryan Reynolds and ZOMBIELAND star Emma Stone.

Richard (Daniels), a frustrated writer who has secluded himself in hopes of topping his first book, leans on his childhood coping mechanism: an imaginary, spandex clad friend named Captain Excellent (Reynolds).

While attempting to break through his writers block, Richard also befriends a local teen (Stone), employing her to keep him company between check-in visits from his dynamic wife (Kudrow).