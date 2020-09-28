Global  
 

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie - David Attenborough and Michael Palin in Conversation One man has seen more of the natural world than any other.

This unique feature documentary is his witness statement.

In his 94 years, David Attenborough has visited every continent on the globe, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder.

Now, for the first time he reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has seen.

Honest, revealing and urgent, DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET is a powerful first-hand account of humanity’s impact on nature and a message of hope for future generations.

The film will be followed by Sir David Attenborough in conversation with Sir Michael Palin.

Produced by WWF and award-winning wildlife film-makers Silverback Films, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet is a first-hand account of humanity’s impact on nature and a message of hope for future generations.


