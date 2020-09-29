Igo man stays behind to protect home from Zogg Fire

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

But not everyone got out of town.

You can see here where the zogg fire -- burned through ono -- and parts of igo --- but as action news now reporter ana torrea shows us -- not everyone got out of town.

Ana stand u* trt:10 ana torrea atorreanews behind me you can still see this home standing, and this is the home of bill bushnell and he tells me he stayed behind to keep the zogg fire from burning down his home.

Take so* trt:14 bill bushnell lives on zogg mine road i was forewarned by a neighbor of mine downtown and i had just been outside and he called and said that zogg mine was on fire.

And when bill bushnell stepped out of his home: he saw the flames.

Take so* trt bill bushnell lives on zogg mine road that's when bushnell decided to stay behind.

And protect his home.

Because for him: it's all he had.

Take so* trt:01 bill bushnell lives on zogg mine road it's all i got, ain't nothing else.

And using his own equipment: he jumped into action: take so* trt:08 bill bushnell lives on zogg mine road my excavator that's sitting behind the shop right there is what basically saved the house.

But even though bushnell's home is still standing seeing all the devastation and burn scars left behind... take so* trt:13 bill bushnell the north