The Glass Fire has burned into the city limits of Santa Rosa, leaving a community left scarred by the Tubbs Fire just three years ago, reeling once again.

NBC Bay Area Many Santa Rosa evacuees describe the last 24 hours as “reliving trauma” as the Glass Fire ravaged parts of the nor… https://t.co/JonIfjnCUP 41 minutes ago

Jeff Ranieri RT @nbcbayarea : Many Santa Rosa evacuees describe the last 24 hours as “reliving trauma” as the Glass Fire ravaged parts of the northeaster… 39 minutes ago