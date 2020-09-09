WIDOWS movie - Elizabeth Debicki Teaser Trailer - Duration: 04:49s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 04:49s - Published WIDOWS movie - Elizabeth Debicki WIDOWS movie On-set interview with Elizabeth Debicki about her role as Alice Plot synopsis: Four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities take fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. Director: Steve McQueen Writers: Gillian Flynn, Steve McQueen, Lynda La Plante Stars: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Jacki Weaver, Carrie Coon, Robert Duvall, Liam Neeson 0

