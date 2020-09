Jennifer Aniston seriously considered walking away from Hollywood before landing TV hit The Morning Show after a horrible experience on an "unprepared project".

Gabrielle Union Set to Host Black 'Friends' Cast Reading | THR News Gabrielle Union is set to host an all-Black cast reading of the infamous show that starred Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Third time won’t be the charm for Brad Pitt. According to Us Weekly, the Oscar-winning actor is unlikely to take another trip down after high-profile divorces..

The broadcaster gains a million followers within five hours of joining the platform on Thursday.