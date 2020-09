2020 Presidential Debate: Trump vs. Biden

We are just hours away from President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden going head-to-head on the debate stage in Cleveland, Ohio.

Biden says he's been prepping for what he says he expects from Trump.

Meanwhile, the president has been hitting the campaign trail hard in the days leading up to this first campaign clash.

ABC's Andrew Dymburt is in Washington, DC with what to expect.