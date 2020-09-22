Global  
 

Antwon Rose Portrait Part Of Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
The Antwon Rose portrait part of the Black Lives Matter mural downtown has been vandalized; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.


