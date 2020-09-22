Antwon Rose Portrait Part Of Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized
The Antwon Rose portrait part of the Black Lives Matter mural downtown has been vandalized; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Artists reimagine Northland BLM muralSix Black Lives Matter murals were painted on roads all across Kansas City the first weekend of September. Nearly a week after, tire tracks were found on the mural on Briarcliff Parkway and North..
Artists incorporate tire tracks into Black Live Matter road muralSix Black Lives Matter murals were painted on roads all across Kansas City the first weekend of September. Nearly a week after, tire tracks were found on the mural on Briarcliff Parkway and North..
Protesters take part in meeting with policeProtesters sat down with police Monday to discuss what police and protesters can do to see change and movement towards equality in our communities.