Glass Fire burns wineries and resorts in California wine country; over 36,000 acres destroyed

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Glass Fire which has forced thousands of people from their homes.


The Glass Fire has damaged or destroyed some of the wine countries most luxurious landmarks. Betty Yu tells us the iconic Meadowood resort, Castillo de Amorosa and the Chateau Boswell on the Silverado..

Rowena Shaddox reports

Evacuations continue is Napa and Sonoma counties following fires developing over the weekend. As of Monday evening, Cal Fire said the Glass Fire has burned 36,236 acres and is 0% contained.

