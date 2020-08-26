Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it will lay off roughly 28,000 employees, mostly at its U.S. theme parks, where attendance has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, especially in California where Disneyland remains closed. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
A fire burning through the US state of California has covered 56 square miles,as of Monday morning. The local firefighting agency Cal Fire says only 6% ofthe fire is contained, as it continues to rage through the mountains of LosAngeles.The blaze has caused the city of Arcadia to evacuate at least oneneighbourhood.
Wildfires are raging across the U.S. West, shattering lives like Phoenix, Oregon resident Julio Bryan Flores. He lost his home and everything inside as his entire neighborhood went up in flames. Climate experts predict more damages to come due to climate change. Conway G. Gittens reports.