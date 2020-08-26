Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Eyewitness video shows destroyed homes and burning forests left by wildfires in California's wine country.

They have spread across more than 42,000 acres (16,990 hectares) in Napa and Sonoma counties, incinerating at least 80 homes and 32 other structures, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

California wildfire evacuee: 'we lost everything'

 Easing winds gave California firefighters a break Tuesday as they battled a destructive wildfire that was driven by strong winds through wine country north of..
USATODAY.com

In CA: Newsom gets high approval rating in new poll

 While Americans are preparing for the first presidential debate, Californians have given Gov. Gavin Newsom the nod of approval... on some issues.
 
USATODAY.com

Disney to lay off 28,000 employees due to coronavirus pandemic's economic toll

 The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will lay off 28,000 furloughed workers in the company's California and Florida theme parks as it moves to recover from a..
CBS News
Disney to lay off about 28,000 parks employees [Video]

Disney to lay off about 28,000 parks employees

Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it will lay off roughly 28,000 employees, mostly at its U.S. theme parks, where attendance has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, especially in California where Disneyland remains closed. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Sonoma County, California Sonoma County, California County in California, United States

Saving farm animals from California's wildfires [Video]

Saving farm animals from California's wildfires

Amid some of the largest and most ferocious wildfires in California history, animals in Sonoma County have found safe refuge thanks to a non-profit in Santa Rosa. Gloria Tso has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:45Published

Napa, California Napa, California Place in California, United States

Mass evacuations as wildfire erupts in California wine country

 Tens of thousands of people have been forced out of their homes as a new wildfire burns out of control in Napa and Sonoma counties.
CBS News

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection agency in California

Wildfire forces evacuations in Los Angeles County [Video]

Wildfire forces evacuations in Los Angeles County

A fire burning through the US state of California has covered 56 square miles,as of Monday morning. The local firefighting agency Cal Fire says only 6% ofthe fire is contained, as it continues to rage through the mountains of LosAngeles.The blaze has caused the city of Arcadia to evacuate at least oneneighbourhood.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published
Massive flames engulf California national forest [Video]

Massive flames engulf California national forest

Bobcat Fire, which started on September 6, is only six percent contained but has already razed 30,000 acres including Angeles National Forest, Cal Fire reported on its website.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:44Published
'We lost everything:' Wildfire survivor [Video]

'We lost everything:' Wildfire survivor

Wildfires are raging across the U.S. West, shattering lives like Phoenix, Oregon resident Julio Bryan Flores. He lost his home and everything inside as his entire neighborhood went up in flames. Climate experts predict more damages to come due to climate change. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

'Not much of a break': Crews struggle with deadly wildfires racing through Northern California, wine country

California fire crews battled two ferocious blazes, including one in wine country, that...
USATODAY.com - Published

California wine country faces long battle as fire explodes

California wine country faces long battle as fire explodes Calistoga, United States (AFP) Sept 29, 2020 Two California wildfires that ravaged Napa's famous...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comFOXNews.com


Mysterious beams: Directed energy weapons (DEWs) linked to wildfires in California and Oregon

(Natural News) Experts warn that California still hasn’t reached the peak of 2020’s fire season,...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cars, houses and trees left burnt as Glass Fire rips through Napa County, California [Video]

Cars, houses and trees left burnt as Glass Fire rips through Napa County, California

Cars, houses and trees were left burnt as the Glass Fire ripped through Deer Park in Napa County.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published
Constant Wildfire Threat Has North Bay Residents Feeling 'Fire Fatigue' [Video]

Constant Wildfire Threat Has North Bay Residents Feeling 'Fire Fatigue'

The constant fear of wildfires is starting to wear on wine country residents. Andria Borba talked to some of them about 'fire fatigue.'

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:06Published
Vineyards Help Protect Wine Country During Glass Fire [Video]

Vineyards Help Protect Wine Country During Glass Fire

Napa County has been hit hard by wildfires but experts say the damage could have been worse. Wine country’s most precious crop may have prevented the fire from spreading.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:02Published