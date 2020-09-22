Glass Fire Updates: Dozens Of Homes Destroyed; More Evacuations Ordered
The latest on the destructive wildfires burning in Northern California's wine country.
Glass Fire burns wineries and resorts in California wine country; over 36,000 acres destroyedHundreds of firefighters are battling the Glass Fire which has forced thousands of people from their homes.
WEB EXTRA: Crews Battle Glass Fire By AirThousands have been evacuated as fires burn in Northern California. Crews were battling the Glass Fire in Sonoma County by air Monday, trying to slow the flames and save homes and other structures.
Glass Fire Burns More Than 36,200 Acres; Evacuations Continue In Napa And Sonoma CountiesGov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in three hard-hit counties Monday night after fires erupted in Red Flag conditions and were fanned by tropical-storm-force winds.