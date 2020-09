Denver uses Coyote cutouts to curb Canada Geese population Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 01:38s - Published 1 minute ago Denver uses Coyote cutouts to curb Canada Geese population The City of Denver is using cardboard cutouts of coyotes to keep the Canada Geese population manageable. 0

