FarmVille is shutting down by the end of the year

Zynga announced that FarmVille willbe shut down after 11 years of service.The news came via a postlisted on FarmVille’s FAQ site.“We’re aware that many of you have beenwith us since the very beginning,” Zynga wrotein the post, “Helping to build an incredibleglobal community of players over the years who’veenjoyed this game just as much as we have”.The company explained that the gamewill be discontinued because of the inevitablemarch of technological progress.In 2017, Adobe announced that it wouldkill Flash by the end of 2020, and it isholding true to that promise.As a Flash game, FarmVille’s destiny wastied with Flash in their shared obsolescence.Zynga told customers that in-app purchasesare still available up to Nov.

17.It’s also planning some in-game activities for playersuntil FarmVille closes its doors for good on Dec.

31.At its peak, FarmVille was being playedby 30 million active users a day.Fortunately for fans, FarmVille is also afranchise.

Zynga encouraged players tomigrate over to the original game’s sequelsFarmVille 2 and FarmVille 3