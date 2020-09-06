Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached

Global  
 

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for almost an hour.

Colette Luke has more.


