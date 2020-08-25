Global  
 

NJ Gov. Murphy Signs $32.7 Billion Budget Plan

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:58s - Published
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a $32.7 billion budget plan Tuesday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Signs $32.7 Billion Budget Plan

The spending plan goes into effect Thursday and keeps state government operating until June 30, 2021.
CBS 2 - Published


New Jersey Gov. Murphy Signs $32.7 Billion Budget Taxing Millionaires, Businesses [Video]

It sends billions of dollars to the state’s school districts and millions to transit, makes a nearly $5 billion public pension payment, and sets aside more than $2 billion in a rainy day fund. Katie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published
New Jersey Passes Budget That Hikes Taxes On Rich, Offers $500 Rebates [Video]

New Jersey lawmakers on Thursday passed a $32.7 billion budget, hiking taxes on millionaires and businesses and authorizing borrowing of up to $4.5 billion to avoid painful cuts stemming from the..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Unveils State Budget Proposal Calling For Over $1 Billion In Spending Cuts [Video]

New Jersey lawmakers are trying to find a way to come up with billions of dollars in lost revenue in the way of the coronavirus pandemic. For some residents, Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing higher taxes;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published