Tory Lanez's Team Allegedly Sent Emails From Fake 300 Entertainment Account to 'Campaign Press' for Megan Thee Stallion Incident Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 03:26s - Published 11 minutes ago Tory Lanez's Team Allegedly Sent Emails From Fake 300 Entertainment Account to 'Campaign Press' for Megan Thee Stallion Incident Tory Lanez’s team has been accused of faking emails from Megan Thee Stallion’s label in an effort to “campaign press," DaBaby leads the 2020 BET Awards’ nominations & Justin Timberlake teases a new collab with Justin Bieber and Timbaland. 0

