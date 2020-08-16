1 Night in San Diego Movie - Jenna Ushkowitz, Laura Ashley Samuels, Alexandra Daddario

1 Night in San Diego Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee) and Laura Ashley Samuels (Modern Family) star as BFFs Hannah and Brooklyn in this raunchy comedy.

Hannah, a former reality TV starlet, and Brooklyn, her conscious cuddling best friend, hit the road to San Diego to reconnect with an old high school crush, Christian.

When he turns out to be super lame, the pair take back the night and go HAM in San Diego.

Hannah gets recognized in the club by two fans, Kelsey and Delia, played by Alexandra Daddario and Kelsey Douglas, and the quad hits the town.

Things don't go as planned for Hannah and Brooklyn and their trip turns into a night of chaos, debauchery, and ultimately tests the deepest bonds of their friendship.

Director: Penelope Lawson Writer: Penelope Lawson Stars: Alexandra Daddario, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laura Ashley Samuels , Eric Nelsen Genre: Comedy