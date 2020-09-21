Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing

Sunak: I can't promise that everyone can go back to the job that they used to have



Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he could not promise that “everyone can go back tothe job that they used to have”. At a Downing Street press conference he said:“We obviously can’t sustain the same level of things that we were doing at thebeginning of this crisis, but nor would it be right to do so either, becausethe situation has evolved.

