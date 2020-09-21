Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing

Boris Johnson is pledging to keep the natural world at “the top of the globalagenda”, with a warning of the “catastrophic” consequences if the delicatebalance built over millions of years is destroyed.
Shadow Cabinet Office Minister, Rachel Reeves, has claimed Boris Johnson’s ‘lifetime skills guarantee’ plan “doesn’t go far enough.” Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson showed off his woodworking and bricklaying skills while visiting the Construction Centre at Exeter College. The Prime Minister described his performance on a previous woodworking course as "hopeless." Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Rishi Sunak has outlined new financial support for workers and businesses at a Downing Street press conference. The chancellor also warned "for at least the next six months the virus and restrictions are going to be a fact of our lives". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he could not promise that “everyone can go back tothe job that they used to have”. At a Downing Street press conference he said:“We obviously can’t sustain the same level of things that we were doing at thebeginning of this crisis, but nor would it be right to do so either, becausethe situation has evolved.
Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Government’s chief medical and scientific advisers have held a coronavirusbriefing at Downing Street to explain how the virus is spreading in the UK andwhat could happen as winter approaches. Here are the main points.
