Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing

Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing

Boris Johnson will be joined by his medical and scientific advisers later fora coronavirus press conference – the 100th briefing since the pandemic hit theUK.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson pledges to keep natural world at ‘top of global agenda’ [Video]

Boris Johnson pledges to keep natural world at ‘top of global agenda’

Boris Johnson is pledging to keep the natural world at “the top of the globalagenda”, with a warning of the “catastrophic” consequences if the delicatebalance built over millions of years is destroyed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
MPs back controversial Brexit legislation [Video]

MPs back controversial Brexit legislation

Boris Johnson’s controversial Brexit legislation, enabling the UK to breakinternational law, has cleared the House of Commons.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Reeves: Today’s announcements are using ‘recycled money’ [Video]

Reeves: Today’s announcements are using ‘recycled money’

Shadow Cabinet Office Minister, Rachel Reeves, has claimed Boris Johnson’s ‘lifetime skills guarantee’ plan “doesn’t go far enough.” Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Boris Johnson shows off his 'hopeless' woodworking skills [Video]

Boris Johnson shows off his 'hopeless' woodworking skills

Boris Johnson showed off his woodworking and bricklaying skills while visiting the Construction Centre at Exeter College. The Prime Minister described his performance on a previous woodworking course as "hopeless." Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Sunak outlines help for workers and businesses at presser [Video]

Sunak outlines help for workers and businesses at presser

Rishi Sunak has outlined new financial support for workers and businesses at a Downing Street press conference. The chancellor also warned "for at least the next six months the virus and restrictions are going to be a fact of our lives". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published
Sunak: I can't promise that everyone can go back to the job that they used to have [Video]

Sunak: I can't promise that everyone can go back to the job that they used to have

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he could not promise that “everyone can go back tothe job that they used to have”. At a Downing Street press conference he said:“We obviously can’t sustain the same level of things that we were doing at thebeginning of this crisis, but nor would it be right to do so either, becausethe situation has evolved.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement [Video]

Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement

Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published
Key information from September 3 coronavirus briefing [Video]

Key information from September 3 coronavirus briefing

The Government’s chief medical and scientific advisers have held a coronavirusbriefing at Downing Street to explain how the virus is spreading in the UK andwhat could happen as winter approaches. Here are the main points.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:07Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor De Blasio's Daily Coronavirus Briefing [Video]

Mayor De Blasio's Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on first day of in-person learning for elementary students.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 47:55Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted students are not to blame for a rise incoronavirus outbreaks, as she announced a record daily total of new Covid-19cases. Hundreds of students at universities across..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
SF Tenderloin Street Closes for Outdoor Dining [Video]

SF Tenderloin Street Closes for Outdoor Dining

Outdoor dining has begun in San Francisco's tough Tenderloin neighborhood along the "Gourmet Corridor" on Larkin Street between O'Farrell and Eddy streets. Don Ford reports. (9-24-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:02Published