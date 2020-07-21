PM sets out how coronavirus rules will be enforced

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some parts of the divorce treaty it signed with the European Union.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street for the first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) since the summer recess.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend the final Prime Minister's Questions before the summer recess in the House of Commons today.
Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, with ministers attending in person for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.
North Korea has mobilised thousands of workers from its capital Pyongyang to help the nation’s countryside regions recently struck by a powerful typhoon.
After surveying the damage, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrote an open letter to members of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, urging them to volunteer in the recovery effort.
About 12,000 people answered his call, attending a ceremony outside the Kumsusan Palace in the capital, where the bodies of past leaders Kim Il Sung and Kimg Jong Il are kept.
The communist country is reeling from three typhoons and a storm in just a month, on top of a self-imposed international lockdown against Covid-19.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock seeks to reassure the public as trials of the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine have been put on hold owing to a reported side effect in a patient in the UK.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government's proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: "This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law".
As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, The Schools that have been shut ever since the Coronavirus lockdown was announced in March are set to open for classes 9th to 12TH. The Ministry of Health and..