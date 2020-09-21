All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson urged people to stick to coronavirus rules at a “criticalmoment” as his senior scientists warned hospital admissions are rising andCovid-19 is not under control.

UK speaker says gov't bypassed lawmakers British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reprimanded on Wednesday by the speaker of parliament for treating lawmakers with contempt by rushing through far-reaching COVID-19 restrictions without proper scrutiny.

Boris: We will not hesitate to take further measures Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will not hesitate to bring in further measures in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. His comments come during a press conference at 10 Downing Street. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson warns of further measures if coronavirus advice ignored Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for “collective forbearance, common senseand willingness to make sacrifices” in the battle against coronavirus, warningthat tougher measures could be introduced if the evidence showed they wereneeded.

British lawmakers voted Wednesday to renew the government's sweeping powers to impose emergency restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic, though many..

London (CNN)Faced with a surge in coronavirus cases across the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...

The UK government is expected to announce an extension to four lending schemes to support businesses...

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a host of coronavirus restrictions expected to last for...