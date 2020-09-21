Global  
 

All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson urged people to stick to coronavirus rules at a “criticalmoment” as his senior scientists warned hospital admissions are rising andCovid-19 is not under control.


Covid 19 coronavirus: UK votes to renew harsh lockdown provisions

 British lawmakers voted Wednesday to renew the government's sweeping powers to impose emergency restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic, though many..
New Zealand Herald
Boris Johnson warns of further measures if coronavirus advice ignored

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for “collective forbearance, common senseand willingness to make sacrifices” in the battle against coronavirus, warningthat tougher measures could be introduced if the evidence showed they wereneeded.

Boris: We will not hesitate to take further measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will not hesitate to bring in further measures in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. His comments come during a press conference at 10 Downing Street. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK speaker says gov't bypassed lawmakers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reprimanded on Wednesday by the speaker of parliament for treating lawmakers with contempt by rushing through far-reaching COVID-19 restrictions without proper scrutiny.

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson announces new restrictions

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson announces new restrictions UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a host of coronavirus restrictions expected to last for...
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus: UK government to extend business lending schemes

The UK government is expected to announce an extension to four lending schemes to support businesses...
Proactive Investors

Boris Johnson's early Christmas present to Britain: Six months of coronavirus gloom

Boris Johnson's early Christmas present to Britain: Six months of coronavirus gloom London (CNN)Faced with a surge in coronavirus cases across the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...
WorldNews


Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing

Boris Johnson will be joined by his medical and scientific advisers later fora coronavirus press conference – the 100th briefing since the pandemic hit theUK.

Nicola Sturgeon: Spread of coronavirus among older people rising

Coronavirus transmission among older groups is rising in Scotland, NicolaSturgeon has said. Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing: “The majority, the quite significant..

Government is 'pro spit, pro breath and pro poo' on student testing

A health minister has declared the Government to be “pro spit, pro breath andpro poo” in terms of testing students for coronavirus. The authorities wereusing every part of the body “to test the..

