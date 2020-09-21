All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for “collective forbearance, common senseand willingness to make sacrifices” in the battle against coronavirus, warningthat tougher measures could be introduced if the evidence showed they wereneeded.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will not hesitate to bring in further measures in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. His comments come during a press conference at 10 Downing Street. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reprimanded on Wednesday by the speaker of parliament for treating lawmakers with contempt by rushing through far-reaching COVID-19 restrictions without proper scrutiny.