Government defends handling of students in lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden says students should pay fulluniversity fees, despite many being in lockdown and uncertain whether theywill be allowed to return home for Christmas, while shadow justice secretaryDavid Lammy says they have been "done over".


