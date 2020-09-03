Schools and Colleges to reopen from 21st september: What are the new rules to be followed|Oneindia

As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, The Schools that have been shut ever since the Coronavirus lockdown was announced in March are set to open for classes 9th to 12TH.

The Ministry of Health and Family welfare has allowed a phased reopening of schools and colleges from September 21.

In a notice issued Tuesday, the ministry stated that skill or entrepreneurship training too will be permitted from September 21.

Only schools outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen.

However, students, teachers, and staff members living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend school.