Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases

Nicola Sturgeon said the R number in Scotland – the average number of otherpeople infected with the virus by each person with Covid-19 – could nowpossibly be as high as 1.6. Speaking at the start of First Minister’sQuestions at Holyrood, she said the latest figures showed why the ScottishGovernment had announced further “tough measures” aimed at curbingcoronavirus.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that a record total of 486 people tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours, Ms Sturgeon described the figures as "a real cause for concern" during her government press conference in Edinburgh today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced that people will no longer be able to visit each other's homes, alongside a national curfew on bars and restaurants. It comes as UK leaders introduce restrictions in an attempt to lower Covid-19 cases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The first trials using a cinema complex to host a jury will begin next week ina bid to address the court case backlog worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.Interview with Tim Barraclough, director of the Judicial Office for Scotland.From Tuesday, some High Court cases in Edinburgh and Livingston will havejuries sitting in five screens of the Odeon cinema at Fort Kinnaird retailpark in the capital.
The brother of a woman found dead on a golf course months after she wentmissing has made an emotional appeal for information five years on from herdisappearance. Saima Ahmed, 36, was reported missing from London on August 302015 and her whereabouts before she was found dead in the grounds of GogarburnGolf Course near Edinburgh on January 9 2016 are unknown.
