Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted students are not to blame for a rise incoronavirus outbreaks, as she announced a record daily total of new Covid-19cases.

Hundreds of students at universities across Scotland are self-isolatingafter outbreaks of the virus.

All students face disciplinary action if theybreak strict measures imposed on them by their universities, including bans onvisiting pubs over this weekend and restrictions on socialising.

Speaking atthe daily briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister said 558 people testedpositive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hour, bringing the totalto 26,518.

This is the highest daily total since the pandemic began.