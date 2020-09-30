Exclusive: One-On-One Interview With Vice President Mike Pence

Dr. Mallika Marshall On What's Next For President Trump After Coronavirus Diagnosis



WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall said the president will be watched closely for symptoms while he's in quarantine. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 03:01 Published 4 hours ago

Anthony Scaramucci on Bob Woodward's book and the future of the GOP



Larry talks with former Trump White House insider Anthony Scaramucci about revelations in Bob Woodward's "Rage," and the future of the GOP. Plus, his take on what the president really thinks about.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:48 Published 11 hours ago