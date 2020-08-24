Students return to in-person learning in Twiggs County

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 days ago

Pre-K students went back to the classroom Monday.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Twiggs County is slowly reintroducing students to the classroom.

The form on the districts website at b-c-s-d-k 12 dot net.

Twiggs county elementary students started the year online.

But this week, some students made their way back into the classroom.

41nbc's chip matthews spoke to students and staff about the return.

One pre-k student at jeffersonville elementary summed up his return to the classroom in one simple word: sot - caiden simmons "good" pre-k students returned to the classroom monday, to a school with covid-19 prevention measures in place.

Jeffersonville elementary principal, reece jenkins, says before students got back; staff sanitized pre-k classrooms and their hallways.

Sot - rise' jenkins - principal "we assigned a custodial staff member to that hall who is responsible for everything from wiping down the toilets to making sure that the handles are wiped down, to going in and wiping off tables.

All those mechanical things that keep everybody safe."

There's more.

When entering the building, school staff members check temperatures, sanitation stations are available, plus students and staff wear masks.

Principal jenkins says making sure students can return safely is important, which requires extra precautions.

Sot - rise' jenkins - principal "every single thing is personalized, from napkins to tissue to sanitizers to folders to pencils.

Everything is unique for that individual student."

What is important to caiden?

His friends.... sot - caiden simmons "i got six."

According to the twiggs county board of education, kindergarten through second-grade students