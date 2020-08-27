Global  
 

Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people for phase-III trials of COVID vaccine in UP

Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people for phase-III trials of COVID vaccine in UP

Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people for phase-III trials of COVID vaccine in UP

Speaking on phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on September 29 said Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people from the state- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

He said, "Phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur."


