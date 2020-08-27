Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people for phase-III trials of COVID vaccine in UP

Speaking on phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on September 29 said Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people from the state- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur.
He said, "Phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur."
Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava said three vaccine candidates are at different clinical trial stages in India. Covid-19 vaccine candidates being manufactured by Cadila Healthcare and Bharat Biotech have completed the first phase of the trial while the Serum Institute of India (SII) will begin with Phase 3 trial after getting the nod, Balram Bhargava, ICMR’s director general, said during the health ministry’s briefing.The Pune-based Serum Institute will conduct the Phase 3 trial on 1,500 volunteers across 14 locations, Bhargava added.
Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Balram Bhargava on September 15 informed about the COVID-19 vaccines trial stage in India. He said, Cadila and Bharat Biotech have completed phase-I trials and Serum Institute has completed phase II-B3 trials, and will start phase-III trials after clearance. He said, "3 vaccines are at clinical trial stage in India. Cadila and Bharat Biotech have completed phase-I trials. Serum Institute has completed phase II-B3 trials, and will start phase-III trial (with 1500 patients at 14 locations) after clearances."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 27 visited newly-inaugurated 300-bed COVID hospital in Gonda. He reviewed all the facilities available at the hospital. He was accompanied by UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh. CM interacted with the health officials.
Resident doctors of a state-run hospital in Delhi staged protest over pending salaries. The doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital said they have not been paid for more than three months. The resident doctors alleged that the Delhi government has not paid their salaries for past 106 days. "It has become a trend now that salaries won't come on time. There are doctors who are from other states and stay on rent. For the last 106 days, we have not received any salary. Despite several appeals, the administration is not paying heed," said one of the doctors. The largest municipal hospital in Delhi has been declared as a dedicated Covid-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier.
Farmer of Moradabad and Gorakhpur are optimistic about the agriculture bills. UP framers said these bills will give them new opportunities. In Madhya Pradesh also farmers accepted the reform. Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict today (September 30) in Babri Masjid demolition case. Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tightened at the court premises, ahead of the hearing.
Farmers have escalated their protests against the three agriculture bills that have been passed by the Modi government. Farmers body Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued its ‘rail-roko’ agitation in different parts of Punjab. 31 farmer groups have come under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union to protest against the bills. Several organisations in Haryana, including the BKU, have also extended support to the nationwide strike called by some farmers' bodies against the bills. In the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway, farmers were seen burning husk and chanting slogans against the Modi government and demanding the withdrawal of the contentious bills . Adequate security has been deployed by the UP government to ensure that farmers do no enter Lucknow city. Meanwhile, RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen driving a tractor during the protest against the farmer bills. Farmers are apprehensive that the entry of corporate in the agriculture sector will reduce their power to negotiate fair prices and also fear that the system of MSP will eventually be diluted. Watch the full video for all the details.
An encounter broke out between police and miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on September 29. Criminals got injured during encounter and taken to hospital for medical treatment. The incident took place when police was on patrolling and a bike ran after seeing the cops. During the chase, the bikers fired at police and got injured in counter firing by the police.
Congress and Bhim Army carried out a candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. Workers of both the parties held candles and demanded justice for the 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The victim was admitted in Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to injuries.