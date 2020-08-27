Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people for phase-III trials of COVID vaccine in UP

Watch: Tejashwi Yadav drives tractor as farmers block roads & rail tracks



Farmers have escalated their protests against the three agriculture bills that have been passed by the Modi government. Farmers body Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued its ‘rail-roko’ agitation in different parts of Punjab. 31 farmer groups have come under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union to protest against the bills. Several organisations in Haryana, including the BKU, have also extended support to the nationwide strike called by some farmers' bodies against the bills. In the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway, farmers were seen burning husk and chanting slogans against the Modi government and demanding the withdrawal of the contentious bills . Adequate security has been deployed by the UP government to ensure that farmers do no enter Lucknow city. Meanwhile, RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen driving a tractor during the protest against the farmer bills. Farmers are apprehensive that the entry of corporate in the agriculture sector will reduce their power to negotiate fair prices and also fear that the system of MSP will eventually be diluted. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09 Published on January 1, 1970