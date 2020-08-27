Covid vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials on 3,000 people in UP, says minister

Speaking on phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on September 29 said Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people from the state- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur. He said, "Phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur."
Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava said three vaccine candidates are at different clinical trial stages in India. Covid-19 vaccine candidates being manufactured by Cadila Healthcare and Bharat Biotech have completed the first phase of the trial while the Serum Institute of India (SII) will begin with Phase 3 trial after getting the nod, Balram Bhargava, ICMR’s director general, said during the health ministry’s briefing.The Pune-based Serum Institute will conduct the Phase 3 trial on 1,500 volunteers across 14 locations, Bhargava added.
During the US Vice Presidential debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump's administration that is not embraced by scientific advisers but pushed by the President, she will not take it. Harris said, "If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm not taking it." On his response, US VP Mike Pence asked Kamala Harris to not stop playing politics with lives. He said, "We have vaccine. You are undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying you wouldn't take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts. Stop playing politics with people's lives." Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC ahead of US elections 2020.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author Suraj Yengde about what the Hathras case tells one about the status of Dalits in India. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last on September 29. Watch the full video for more details.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that some people are trying to create unrest in the state and are politicising the death of a girl. Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who did nothing since 1947 are still trying to divide the nation on caste and communal lines. CM Yogi said that people who have been plotting to create unrest will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. Yogi said that his government had done good work against the Covid pandemic and said that those who were hiding in their house during the lockdown are now back to plotting unrest. The Chief Minister’s attack comes after opposition parties have cornered his government over the alleged gangrape, death and hurried cremation of a Dalit girl in Hathras. Many leaders including Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh and others have visited the victim’s family in the past week. Watch the full video for all the details.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 27 visited newly-inaugurated 300-bed COVID hospital in Gonda. He reviewed all the facilities available at the hospital. He was accompanied by UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh. CM interacted with the health officials.
For some people age is just a number, and this Hyderabad based 1.9-years old Aadith Vishwanath Gourishetty is a proof. He makes it to World Book of Records and four other record books for having a sharp memory. At this young age talented kid makes his entire family proud.
Moved by the condition of weavers in the country, three NIT Warangal graduates have launched an e-commerce platform for the weavers in Hyderabad. The weavers can directly sell their products to the customers. The initiative has been taken to bridge the gap between weavers and customers.
The Hyderabad Police seized banned gutka, chewing tobacco products and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 10 lakh from the possession of two persons from two different areas of the city on October 04. The Commissioner's Task Force (CTF), South Zone Team of Hyderabad, raided two houses at Naseeb Nagar, Phoolbagh under Chandrayanagutta Police Station limits and Fatheshanagar under Bhavani Nagar police station limits, apprehended two persons, who were selling and supplying banned gutka, different types of chewing tobacco products and foreign cigarettes to the known persons and earning illegally. The team seized different types of banned items from the possession of apprehended persons, police said in a statement. Apprehended persons along with seized material were handed over to Chandrayanagutta Police Station and Bhavani Nagar Police Station for further action.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 07 reported single-day spike of 72,049 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 986 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,04,555. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 67,57,132 which include 9,07,883 active infections. More than 57 lakh people have recovered from the virus. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,99,857 samples were tested on October 06. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till October 06 are 8,22,71,654.