Idahoans partake in 'watch parties' for presidential debate; supporters on both sides share reaction

Across the Treasure Valley Tuesday, Idahoans gathered to watch — and cheer on — their common candidate of choice.

TREASURE VALLEY.LIKE-MINDEDIDAHOANSGATHERED TOWATCH ANDCHEER ON THEIRCANDIDATE OFCHOICE.OUR MADELINEWHITE JOINS US LIVEFROM THE STATECAPITOL... WITH THEDETAILS."WITH LESS THANFIVE WEEKS UNTILTHE NOVEMBERELECTION.IDAHOANS WATCHEDTOGETHER AS BIDENAND TRUMP DEBATEDEVERYTHING FROMHEALTH CARE.

TOTHE SUPREMECOURT VACANCY.TO A CORONAVIRUSVACCINE.IN CALDWELL.SEVERAL DOZENTRUMP SUPPORTERS..

GATHERED AT ADRIVE-IN MOVIETHEATER FOR AWATCH PARTY.WHERE FOLKS WEREENCOURAGED TOEXPRESS THEIRUNCENSOREDOPINIONS.""HE IS A MANLY, MAN.HE STANDS UP FORHIMSELF.

HE IS TALL.HE IS KIND OF LIKEJOHN WAYNE.

YOUKNOW.

HE DOESN'TTAKE CRAP FROMANYBODY.""MEANWHILE.."IDAHO FOR BIDEN"CAMPAIGN STAFFHELD A VIEWINGPARTY AT THEIRHEADQUARTERS ONFAIRVIEW IN BOISE.

ITWAS OPEN TOCAMPAIGN STAFF.NOT THE PUBLIC.BUT THEY SPOKE OUTABOUT THEIRCANDIDATE OFCHOICE.

BIDEN.""HE HAS THIS SENSEOF EMPATHY, HE HASTHIS SENSE OFDECENCY, HE WANTSTO STOP THE LYING,HE WANTS IT, TOHAVE THINGS BASEDON SCIENCE ANDFACT AND TRUTH,AND THAT'S COMINGACROSS RIGHT NOW."TRUMP WON OVERIDAHO VOTERS WITH60 PERCENT OF THEVOTE BACK IN 20-16...OVER HILLARYCLINTONSO IT SHOULD BEINTERESTING TO SEEWHAT HAPPENS ATTHE POLLS THIS YEARIN THE GEM STATE.LIVE IN BOISE,MADELINE WHITE,IDAHO NEWS 6IDAHO'S DAILY