Acute Misfortune Movie - Daniel Henshall, Toby Wallace, Gillian Jones
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Acute Misfortune Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Film adaptation of Erik Jensen's award-winning biography of Adam Cullen is the story of the biographer and his subject, as it descends into a dependent and abusive relationship.
Director: Thomas M.
Wright Writers: Erik Jensen, Thomas M.
Wright Stars: Daniel Henshall, Toby Wallace, Gillian Jones , Geneviève Lemon, Max Cullen Genre: Biography, Drama