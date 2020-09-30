Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Acute Misfortune Movie - Daniel Henshall, Toby Wallace, Gillian Jones

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Acute Misfortune Movie - Daniel Henshall, Toby Wallace, Gillian Jones

Acute Misfortune Movie - Daniel Henshall, Toby Wallace, Gillian Jones

Acute Misfortune Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Film adaptation of Erik Jensen's award-winning biography of Adam Cullen is the story of the biographer and his subject, as it descends into a dependent and abusive relationship.

Director: Thomas M.

Wright Writers: Erik Jensen, Thomas M.

Wright Stars: Daniel Henshall, Toby Wallace, Gillian Jones , Geneviève Lemon, Max Cullen Genre: Biography, Drama


You Might Like


Tweets about this