Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates

Maharashtra's Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe on Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over prioritising Kangana over COVID-19. Former CM said, "Maharashtra government assumes that their fight is against Kangana and not COVID-19. Today Maharshtra has maximum corona cases. Country's 40% death due to corona takes place in Maharashtra." He further said, "If Maharashtra government applies 50% of the power they are applying in the fight against Kangana to fight COVID-19 then we will be able to protect the lives of people."
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the service of a Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar were also present.
Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in Hathras case. She also demanded, "Immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials including the senior-most officials." Maliwal also raised question over UP police and state government. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday has set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Hathras gang-rape incident.
A day after a 19-year-old gangrape victim passed away in a Delhi hospital, massive protests have broken out in Hathras. The victim’s family members have alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police cremated her body forcefully in the middle of the night. The District Magistrate of Hathras however refuted the allegations and said that they had taken permission from the victim’s family members for the cremation. Protests broke out in the area with UP police facing fire the alleged forcible cremation. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. The victim’s family has demanded that a judicial trial be held in the case as they do not have faith in the Uttar Pradesh police. The family members of the victim also demanded those guilty should be hanged and sought security for the family members. Watch the full video for all the details on the Hathras shocker.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:20Published
Hathras DM, Praveen Kumar Laxkar denied allegations that funeral of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim was conducted without family's consent on Sep 30. DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar said, "The allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong. The father and brother gave their consent to conduct funeral at night. The family members were also present at funeral. Vehicle carrying victim's body was present at village from 12:45 to 2:30 am." Earlier, family claimed that UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without their consent at wee hours of Sep 30. CM Yogi Adityanath also ordered to form an SIT to investigate in the case and the team will submit a report within 7 days. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to her injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow on September 30. All 32 accused in the case acquitted by the court. Special CBI Court has observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned. The accused in the case included BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.
In a self made video, BJP veteran and senior leader Lal Krishna Advani on September 30 welcomed the judgement by the CBI court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. He said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. When I heard that news, we welcome the decision by saying 'Jai Shree Ram'. CBI court acquitted all 32 accused including Advani today in Lucknow.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on September 11 said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ADGP N Venugopal will probe the fake degrees scam at Manav Bharti University in Solan. "Five people have been arrested in fake degrees scam at Manav Bharti University in Solan. An SIT was formed in the chairmanship of Solan Superintendent of Police. Today, I have decided to constitute an SIT led by ADGP (CID) N Venugopal to probe this case," said CM Thakur.
A day after Punjab Youth Congress workers set a tractor on fire near India Gate in the heart of Delhi during protests against the controversial farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that..