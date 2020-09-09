Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates

Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates

Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident.

Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation over the Hathras shocker.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has set up a Special Investigation Team in the case and sought a report within seven days.

PM Modi also called up the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and called for strict action against the guilty.

Uttar Pradesh police is facing fire over the victim’s family members’ allegations that they forcefully cremated the victim’s body in the wee hours despite objections from the family members.

The local administration has said that they had sought the family members’ permission before her cremation.

The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14.

After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chief minister elected head of government of a sub-national entity

Maharashtra Govt more concerned about Kangana than COVID: Devendra Fadnavis [Video]

Maharashtra Govt more concerned about Kangana than COVID: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra's Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe on Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over prioritising Kangana over COVID-19. Former CM said, "Maharashtra government assumes that their fight is against Kangana and not COVID-19. Today Maharshtra has maximum corona cases. Country's 40% death due to corona takes place in Maharashtra." He further said, "If Maharashtra government applies 50% of the power they are applying in the fight against Kangana to fight COVID-19 then we will be able to protect the lives of people."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi [Video]

Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the service of a Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar were also present.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Hathras Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Hathras gang-rape case: Swati Maliwal writes to SC, demands swift justice [Video]

Hathras gang-rape case: Swati Maliwal writes to SC, demands swift justice

Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in Hathras case. She also demanded, "Immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials including the senior-most officials." Maliwal also raised question over UP police and state government. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday has set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Hathras gang-rape incident.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
Hathras victim’s kin say cops ‘forcibly’ cremated her body; protests break out [Video]

Hathras victim’s kin say cops ‘forcibly’ cremated her body; protests break out

A day after a 19-year-old gangrape victim passed away in a Delhi hospital, massive protests have broken out in Hathras. The victim’s family members have alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police cremated her body forcefully in the middle of the night. The District Magistrate of Hathras however refuted the allegations and said that they had taken permission from the victim’s family members for the cremation. Protests broke out in the area with UP police facing fire the alleged forcible cremation. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. The victim’s family has demanded that a judicial trial be held in the case as they do not have faith in the Uttar Pradesh police. The family members of the victim also demanded those guilty should be hanged and sought security for the family members. Watch the full video for all the details on the Hathras shocker.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:20Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India


Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Indian politician

Hathras rape: Priyanka Gandhi demands Yogi Adityanath's resignation; UP govt forms 3-member SIT probe panel

 After politics erupted on the death of the Hathras gang-rape victim, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed trial of the Hathras gang-rape case in a fast track court and..
DNA

You are accountable for safety of women in UP: Priyanka to Adityanath

 The 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on September 14. She died at a hospital in Delhi where she was..
IndiaTimes

Hathras Gangrape Victim Death Case: Priyanka Gandhi attacks CM Yogi Adityanath on women safety, Mayawati demands justice

 Politics has erupted after the death of Hathras gang-rape victim on Tuesday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati tweeted on..
DNA

Safdarjung Hospital hospital in India

Hathras rape case: 'Allegations of victim's funeral without family's consent wrong,' says DM [Video]

Hathras rape case: 'Allegations of victim's funeral without family's consent wrong,' says DM

Hathras DM, Praveen Kumar Laxkar denied allegations that funeral of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim was conducted without family's consent on Sep 30. DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar said, "The allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong. The father and brother gave their consent to conduct funeral at night. The family members were also present at funeral. Vehicle carrying victim's body was present at village from 12:45 to 2:30 am." Earlier, family claimed that UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without their consent at wee hours of Sep 30. CM Yogi Adityanath also ordered to form an SIT to investigate in the case and the team will submit a report within 7 days. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to her injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Lucknow Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court [Video]

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow on September 30. All 32 accused in the case acquitted by the court. Special CBI Court has observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned. The accused in the case included BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict [Video]

Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict

In a self made video, BJP veteran and senior leader Lal Krishna Advani on September 30 welcomed the judgement by the CBI court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. He said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. When I heard that news, we welcome the decision by saying 'Jai Shree Ram'. CBI court acquitted all 32 accused including Advani today in Lucknow.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Special Investigation Team Special Investigation Team Specialized detective units of the Prefectural police headquarters (PPHs) of Japan.

SIT led by ADGP to probe fake degrees scam: Himachal CM [Video]

SIT led by ADGP to probe fake degrees scam: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on September 11 said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ADGP N Venugopal will probe the fake degrees scam at Manav Bharti University in Solan. "Five people have been arrested in fake degrees scam at Manav Bharti University in Solan. An SIT was formed in the chairmanship of Solan Superintendent of Police. Today, I have decided to constitute an SIT led by ADGP (CID) N Venugopal to probe this case," said CM Thakur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Hathras rape: PM Modi directs UP CM Yogi Adityanath to take 'strictest action' against culprits

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with UP CM Yogi Adityanath over the Hathras gang-rape case and directed that the strictest action should be taken against..
DNA

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hathras rape case: Congress, Bhim Army held candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital [Video]

Hathras rape case: Congress, Bhim Army held candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital

Congress and Bhim Army carried out a candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. Workers of both the parties held candles and demanded justice for the 19-year-old woman, who was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
PM Modi hits out, says 'those opposing farm laws are insulting farmers'|Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi hits out, says 'those opposing farm laws are insulting farmers'|Oneindia News

A day after Punjab Youth Congress workers set a tractor on fire near India Gate in the heart of Delhi during protests against the controversial farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:17Published
Watch: Congress, JD(S), SDPI workers detained as protests rage in Karnataka [Video]

Watch: Congress, JD(S), SDPI workers detained as protests rage in Karnataka

Congress, JD(S) and SDPI workers joined farm groups to protest against the farm bills, the land reforms, amendments to APMCs & labour laws. Farmer groups had given a statewide shutdown call over the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published