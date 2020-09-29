Artillery pounds Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact
The Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan released footage showing artillery performing strikes on Wednesday, as fighting with Armenian forces entered a fourth day.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return homeMany Azeris of Nagorno-Karabakh displaced since the 1990s hope they will be able to return to land occupied by Armenian forces.
Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalateDeath toll mounts amid diplomatic efforts to stop violence with France calling for urgent Minsk Group meeting.