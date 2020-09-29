Global  
 

Artillery pounds Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published
The Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan released footage showing artillery performing strikes on Wednesday, as fighting with Armenian forces entered a fourth day.


