First Presidential Debate

OR AFTER THE ELECTION.

TRUMP:We won the election, we have aright to do it.

BIDEN: TheAmerican people have a righto have a say in who theSupreme Court nomineeis//,They're not going to getthat chance now, because we'rein the middle of an electionalready.

ANOTHER BIG TOPICBROUGHT UP LAST NIGHT& HOWPEOPLE ARE VOTING THIS YEAR.DUE TO COVID-19 MANY VOTERSWILL BE DOING MAIL-IN BALLOTS&SOMETHING THE PRESIDENT HASVOICED SKEPTICISM ABOUT& OVERCONCERNS OF VOTER FRAUD.President Trump I am urging mypeople, I hope itelection, if itelection I am 100% on board.But if I see 10s of thousandsof ballots manipulated, IcanBiden The fact is I willaccept it and he will too, youknow why?

Because once thewinner is declared after allthe ballots are counted, thevotes are counted, thatend of it.

That will be theend of it.

A FEW POLLS ALREADYOUT ABOUT THE DEBATE SHOW JOEBIDEN DOING BETTER THAN TRUMP&BUT ITTHIS DEBATE WILL SWAY VOTERS.ONE ELECTIONS EXPERT SAYS ONEPOINT ONE MILLION VOTERS HAVEALREADY SENT IN THEIR BALLOTS.LIVE IN GLEN BURNIE, MK WMAR-2NEWSAND MEGAN& PRESIDENT TRUMP DIMENTION BALTIMORE LAST NIGHT.IT'S NOT THE FIRST TIME HE'SMENTIONED OUR CITY..PRESIDENT TRUMP WASQUESTIONING JOE BIDENON CRIME AND VIOLENCE DURINGHIS TIME AS VICE PRESIDENTWITH PRESIDENT OBAMA& ANDVAGUELY REFERRED TO THEPROTESTS OVER THE DEATH OFFREDDIE GRAY IN 2015.

TAKE ALISTEN.

"MANY PLACES..

LOOKWHAT HAPPENED IN OAKLAND..LOOK WHAT HAPPENED INBALTIMORE.

LOOK WHAT HAPPENEDON.

FRANKLY IT WAS MOREVIOLENT THAN EVEN WHAT I'MSEEING NOW.

BUT THE REASON ISTHAT THE DEMOCRATS THAT RUNTHESE CITIES DONT WANT TOTALK, LIKE YOU, ABOUT LAW ANDORDER." THE PRESIDENT'SCOMMENTS DREW A QUICK REACTIONFROM DEMOCRATIC MAYORALCANDIDATE BRANDON SCOTT.

HETWEETED QUOTE:“I ASKED MYSTAFF AND THEY TOLD ME NOT TOBUT!

DONALD TRUMP& UNLESS YOUARE BRINGING RESOURCES ANDADDRESSING ECONOMIC, RACIAL,AND ENVIRONMENTAL INJUSTICESIN MY CITY, KEEP BALTIMORE OUTOF YOUR MOUTH.

