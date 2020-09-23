Boris Johnson: Labour would have ‘bankrupted the country'

Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn’t come as a surprise to me.“Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. Hesaid this about the Government’s handling of restrictions: ‘it’s breedingresentment, it’s become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten’.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pay tribute toMetropolitan Police sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot at apolice station in Croydon, south London on Friday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Keir Starmer calls on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to clarify the new coronavirus restrictions dubbing them “too complex”. Mr Johnson retorted saying Starmer was “undermining” what the government is trying to do. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions. The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an act of God but a failure of government'. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
For many businesses and workers in the struggling hospitality sector, the support announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak has come too late, but for others, the new scheme could yet be a lifeline. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Asked how the job support package would be paid for, Rishi Sunak said therewould be “difficult” decisions in the future, during a press conference atDowning Street. Rishi Sunak said the extension of the VAT cut would add around£800 million to the existing £2.5 billion cost of the measure. He confirmedthat the Job Support Scheme would be around £300 million a month for eachmillion employees involved.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55Published
Rishi Sunak has outlined new financial support for workers and businesses at a Downing Street press conference. The chancellor also warned "for at least the next six months the virus and restrictions are going to be a fact of our lives". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he could not promise that “everyone can go back tothe job that they used to have”. At a Downing Street press conference he said:“We obviously can’t sustain the same level of things that we were doing at thebeginning of this crisis, but nor would it be right to do so either, becausethe situation has evolved.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Amazing footage shows an 18-metre robot making its first moves at an amusement park in Japan.
The super-sized version of popular anime character ‘Gundam’ was built to mark the 40th anniversary of the TV series ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’.
The humanoid robot is the centrepiece of Gundam Factory Yokohoma, a new tourist attraction due to open in December 2020. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have bitterly clashed in their first 2020 presidential debate, during which they traded insults and personal attacks.
The US president repeatedly talked over the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, and former Vice President Biden, who told him to “shut up”.
Topics included the Supreme Court, Covid-19, race and violence in US cities, the economy, the integrity of the election and the candidates’ personal finances. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: ODN Duration: 04:19Published
Tweets about this
Daniel Grigg Question for centrists, if you were given the choice right now.
- Jeremy Corbyn PM and Labour leader
or
- Bori… https://t.co/qoOGqHlFcy 26 minutes ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited an Exeter College site to set outplans to transform the training and skills system across the country. MrJohnson will deliver a speech about Government plans to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions. The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an..