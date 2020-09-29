DPCC files complaint to NHRC, seeks time bound investigate in Hathras gangrape case

Global  
 

Legal and Human Rights Department of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) filed a complaint to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Hathras gang-rape case.

They registered a petition for seeking issuance to the chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh state "to investigate the case of Hathras gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in a time bound manner." "We demanded security to the family members of victim and to pay compensation to the parents of the victim and also to frame guidelines to protect the Dalits especially the minor children and women in Uttar Pradesh," said DPCC Legal and Human Rights Department Chairman Advocate Sunil Kumar.


