Babri Demolition Verdict: What next? Yug Mohit Chaudhry | On The Record

The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6,1992 changed the course of India’s history.

As the CBI special court today acquitted LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti among others, we look at the larger implication with a top criminal lawyer.

Why is it that CBI failed to get any evidence after 28 years