Babri Demolition Verdict: What next? Yug Mohit Chaudhry | On The Record

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 19:49s - Published
The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6,1992 changed the course of India’s history.

As the CBI special court today acquitted LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti among others, we look at the larger implication with a top criminal lawyer.

Why is it that CBI failed to get any evidence after 28 years


Amid politics over Sushant’s death, actor’s father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar [Video]

Amid politics over Sushant’s death, actor’s father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The meeting comes as the opposition parties have been accusing the ruling BJP-JDU combine of politicising the actor’s death for political gains. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Tuesday cited the AIIMS team findings submitted to the CBI and claimed that an effort had been made to garner votes by politicising the actor’s death and defaming Maharashtra government and Mumbai police. The actor had been found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. The CBI, ED and the NCB are probing different angles of the case. Watch the full video for all the details.

'Black day' for Indian judiciary: Asaduddin Owaisi upset with CBI court verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case

 All 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Murli..
Babri Masjid demolition case verdict vindicates my beliefs: LK Advani

 The BJP veteran further added, "I also feel blessed that this judgement has come in the footsteps of another landmark verdict of the Supreme Court given in..
Hathras case sent to fast-track court, informs BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya [Video]

Hathras case sent to fast-track court, informs BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leader Kailash Vijayvargiya commented over Hathras gang-rape case. While reacting over a question the leader said, "The accused have been arrested and case has been sent to a fast-track court.""The accused will be sent to jail... Yogi Ji jo wahan ke CM hain, main jaanta hun ki unke pradesh main kabhi bhi gaadi palat jati hai," the leader added. Vijayvargiya also reacted over Babri Demolition Case verdict, where all 32 accused including BJP's veteran leader LK Advani has been acquitted.

‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal [Video]

‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal

Special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. People acquitted in the case were seen showing victory sign after the verdict. The verdict was announced 28 years after Babri Masjid was razed by a mob. BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh were among those acquitted in the case. Advani said he welcomed the verdict with “Jai Shri Ram” chants. Former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi said the debate around Babri masjid should end now. Watch the full video for more details.

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court [Video]

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow on September 30. All 32 accused in the case acquitted by the court. Special CBI Court has observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned. The accused in the case included BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.

