UK speaker says gov't bypassed lawmakers

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reprimanded on Wednesday by the speaker of parliament for treating lawmakers with contempt by rushing through far-reaching COVID-19 restrictions without proper scrutiny.


