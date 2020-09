Carly Pearce Says Kaitlyn Bristowe Should Win 'DWTS' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:36s - Published 3 minutes ago Carly Pearce Says Kaitlyn Bristowe Should Win 'DWTS' Carly Pearce is rooting for one of her best friends Kaitlyn Bristowe in the current season of "Dancing with the Stars" and tells ET Canada's Roz Weston the former "Bachelorette" star should definitely be in the running for the coveted mirrorball trophy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Carole Baskin Is Ready To Win The 'DWTS' Mirrorball



Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tyra Banks and Derek Hough give you a sneak peek inside the very unique "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom bubble ahead of the season 29 premiere. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:58 Published 3 weeks ago