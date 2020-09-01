IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals team left their hotel in Dubai to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for 12th match of IPL 2020.

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals is leading the points table with 4 points from 2 successive wins.