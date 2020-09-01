IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders

After a 4-wicket win against King X1 Punjab on September 27, Rajasthan Royals' cricketers Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson spoke on the game of the team for the upcoming matches. Sanju Samson assured that RR's both batting and bowling lineup is strong. "Our team's bowling lineup is strong and now with Tewatia and Jofra coming out as match winners in the last two matches, our batting lineup is equally strong, our batting also has depth." Rahul Tewatia on the chances of him playing the super over if situation arises said, "It depends on the game, and the decision is in the hands of the captain and coach. But if I get the opportunity, then I am always ready to help my team in any situation."
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, "You need extra bowler in a batsman paradise like Sharjah as you never know that which bowler is going to go for runs." "If you are batting second in a small ground then you are one step ahead from your opponents and anything is chaseable in IPL," he added.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke debutant Abdul Samad. Warner said, "Abdul Samad is a good power hitter and a leg spinner. We knew what he is capable of and I have seen him hitting some long balls and I was very impressed." "This is great to give the young guys opportunity," he added.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke about performance of Rashid Khan and today's victory against Delhi Capitals. Warner said, "Putting runs on the board and batting first was good. They (SRH) bowled very well in the power play. Credit to our bowlers as the way they played today and death bowling to the middle was outstanding as well." "Rashid is Rashid and he knows what he has to do. His game was exceptionally great tonight. He knows exactly what he has to do," Warner added.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about losing game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ponting said, "We didn't get enough runs in the powerplay today and we have lost the game as a team tonight." "We just don't depend on one player to win the games," he added.
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today's contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner said, "KKR bowled well and we were unable to hit the boundaries. We were probably 20-30 runs short and if you don't put the right total on board then it is hard to defend anyway."
Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’ “all-out power” game.
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left the hotel in Dubai to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29. With two straight wins, Delhi Capitals is on the top of the table while Hyderabad is at the bottom. Both the teams will battle for the win in Abu Dhabi.
While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje praised his team player Axar Patel and said he is "awesome bowler". He said, "Axar is very consistent bowler, He is awesome bowler and nice to use him in power play." All-round team performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25.
As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's unfortunate to not have the fans around, however, he is grateful that they are at least getting to play in these stressing times. "We play this game to put up a show for fans. But in these unprecedented times, it's unfortunate not to have them around. We are grateful that at least we're getting to play this game," Warner expressed his feeling of playing in an empty stadium. A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.
A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21. While speaking in a press conference, SRH Captain David Warner said, "For us, no communication, that was just poor... coming in the new venue there is a few challenges." Sunrisers Hyderabad was all-out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs.
About the Video: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Preview..