IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals team left their hotel in Dubai to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for 12th match of IPL 2020.

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals is leading the points table with 4 points from 2 successive wins.


Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Jaipur based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

'Both batting, bowling lineup strong,' assures Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson [Video]

'Both batting, bowling lineup strong,' assures Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson

After a 4-wicket win against King X1 Punjab on September 27, Rajasthan Royals' cricketers Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson spoke on the game of the team for the upcoming matches. Sanju Samson assured that RR's both batting and bowling lineup is strong. "Our team's bowling lineup is strong and now with Tewatia and Jofra coming out as match winners in the last two matches, our batting lineup is equally strong, our batting also has depth." Rahul Tewatia on the chances of him playing the super over if situation arises said, "It depends on the game, and the decision is in the hands of the captain and coach. But if I get the opportunity, then I am always ready to help my team in any situation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published
Anything is chaseable in IPL: Sanju Samson after registering highest-ever successful chase [Video]

Anything is chaseable in IPL: Sanju Samson after registering highest-ever successful chase

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, "You need extra bowler in a batsman paradise like Sharjah as you never know that which bowler is going to go for runs." "If you are batting second in a small ground then you are one step ahead from your opponents and anything is chaseable in IPL," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
RR vs KXIP: 'Put in level 5 gear', says Samson on chasing mammoth 224 runs total [Video]

RR vs KXIP: 'Put in level 5 gear', says Samson on chasing mammoth 224 runs total

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, "We have been really working hard on Rahul Tewatia. He is a proper leg spinner. It was a good and brave move to send him up the order and he makes the management and team staff all proud." "When you are chasing a total of 220 runs or something then there is only one way to go and put in level 5 gear," Samson added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

Debutant Samad is good power hitter, great to give young guys opportunity: Skipper Warner [Video]

Debutant Samad is good power hitter, great to give young guys opportunity: Skipper Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke debutant Abdul Samad. Warner said, "Abdul Samad is a good power hitter and a leg spinner. We knew what he is capable of and I have seen him hitting some long balls and I was very impressed." "This is great to give the young guys opportunity," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published
David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do' [Video]

David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke about performance of Rashid Khan and today's victory against Delhi Capitals. Warner said, "Putting runs on the board and batting first was good. They (SRH) bowled very well in the power play. Credit to our bowlers as the way they played today and death bowling to the middle was outstanding as well." "Rashid is Rashid and he knows what he has to do. His game was exceptionally great tonight. He knows exactly what he has to do," Warner added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published
SRH vs DC: Didn't get enough runs in powerplay, lost game as team tonight, says coach Ponting [Video]

SRH vs DC: Didn't get enough runs in powerplay, lost game as team tonight, says coach Ponting

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about losing game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ponting said, "We didn't get enough runs in the powerplay today and we have lost the game as a team tonight." "We just don't depend on one player to win the games," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published

Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20

Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season. Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 16:56Published
Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner [Video]

Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner said, "KKR bowled well and we were unable to hit the boundaries. We were probably 20-30 runs short and if you don't put the right total on board then it is hard to defend anyway."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Steve Smith (cricketer) Steve Smith (cricketer) Australian international cricketer

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root [Video]

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root

Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’ “all-out power” game.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Dubai Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf sworn in as new ruler of Kuwait

 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah was sworn in Wednesday as the ruling emir of the tiny oil-rich..
WorldNews
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left the hotel in Dubai to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29. With two straight wins, Delhi Capitals is on the top of the table while Hyderabad is at the bottom. Both the teams will battle for the win in Abu Dhabi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024

 A top official in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said his country plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al..
WorldNews

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Cricket stadium

IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler' [Video]

IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler'

While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje praised his team player Axar Patel and said he is "awesome bowler". He said, "Axar is very consistent bowler, He is awesome bowler and nice to use him in power play." All-round team performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner [Video]

IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner

As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's unfortunate to not have the fans around, however, he is grateful that they are at least getting to play in these stressing times. "We play this game to put up a show for fans. But in these unprecedented times, it's unfortunate not to have them around. We are grateful that at least we're getting to play this game," Warner expressed his feeling of playing in an empty stadium. A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
IPL 2020: SRH captain Warner blames 'poor communication' for loss to RCB [Video]

IPL 2020: SRH captain Warner blames 'poor communication' for loss to RCB

A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21. While speaking in a press conference, SRH Captain David Warner said, "For us, no communication, that was just poor... coming in the new venue there is a few challenges." Sunrisers Hyderabad was all-out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 11: Team Predictions, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 12 of the...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA


Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 12th Match, IPL 2020 Dubai Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

IPL 2020 Live Streaming - Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rajasthan Royals...
DNA - Published

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians best XI - KKR vs MI LIVE at 7:30 PM

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL...
DNA - Published


CricketTimesHQ

CricketTimes.com RR will lock horns with KKR at Dubai International Stadium today. #RRvKKR #IPL2020 #cricket https://t.co/pjI1LO5haS 5 hours ago

milithebot

IPL Bot RT @sportstarweb: Can #KKR stop the high-flying #RR when the sides lock horns later today? Our correspondent P. K. Ajith Kumar previews Ma… 6 hours ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar Can #KKR stop the high-flying #RR when the sides lock horns later today? Our correspondent P. K. Ajith Kumar previ… https://t.co/shTmDmPjcQ 6 hours ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab https://t.co/g2tC2GMQLy #IPL2020… https://t.co/gtWGSWlExZ 3 days ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW RT @timesnowsports: #RRvsKXIP Live Score, #IPL2020 | Battle of sixes on cards as @rajasthanroyals lock horns with @lionsdenkxip at Sharja… 3 days ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports #RRvsKXIP Live Score, #IPL2020 | Battle of sixes on cards as @rajasthanroyals lock horns with @lionsdenkxip at Sh… https://t.co/Jkifx8XoKU 3 days ago

Nungshibi_san

Noren Singh Seriously guys a high-on-confidence Rajasthan Royals lock horns with another team which would look to continue thei… https://t.co/M8d6XoA0QT 3 days ago

rohitt25

Rohit Kumar A high-on-confidence Rajasthan Royals lock horns with another team which would look to continue their winning momen… https://t.co/kE0s4o4Abe 3 days ago


IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Who will win, CM Deepak predicts :Watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Who will win, CM Deepak predicts :Watch the video | Oneindia News

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals today at the Dubai International Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skin to defeat Rajasthan Royals. Having..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:41Published
KKR vs RR  RR vs KKR  Dream11 IPL  IPL Prediction  IPL 2020  Match- 12 [Video]

KKR vs RR  RR vs KKR  Dream11 IPL  IPL Prediction  IPL 2020  Match- 12

About the Video: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Preview..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 08:53Published
IPL 2020 DC vs SRH : Ex-Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak predicts the match winner| Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH : Ex-Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak predicts the match winner| Oneindia News

A confident Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of IPL 2020 after two morale-boosting wins. DC have won both their matches – the first a Super Over win and the second a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:06Published