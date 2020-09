Local experts react to first Presidential Debate

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:06s - Published 26 minutes ago

THE FIRST 2020 PRESIDENTIALDEBATE WAS 90 MINUTES LONG.AND ASIDE FROM PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP AND CHALLENGERJOE BIDEN TALKING ABOUT THEISSUES THAT MOST IMPACTAMERICANS,A LOT OF IT WAS FILLED WITHHEATED INTERACTIONS,INTERRUPTIONS, AND DEBATEMODERATOR CHRIS WALLACETRYING TO KEEP THINGS ON TRACK."MR. PRESIDENT, YOUR CAMPAIGNAGREED THAT BOTH SIDES WOULD GETTWO-MINUTE ANSWERS UNINTERRUPTED."TUESDAY NIGHT'S DEBATE COVEREDSIX MAIN TOPICS, MANY OF WHICHWERE TOUGH TO GET THROUGH."WILL YOU SHUT UP, MAN."AMONG THE TOPICS WERE THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC, RACEDEBATES AND THIS YEAR'S HARSHFIRE SEASON ON THE WEST COAST.VICE PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYING INORDER TO MITIGATE THE FIREISSUE, YOU NEED TO MITIGATECLIMATE CHANGE.

PRESIDENT TRUMPPLACING MORE IMPORTANCE ONFOREST CLEARANCE."YOU CAN'T EVERY YEAR HAVEHUNDREDSOF THOUSANDS OF ACRES OF LANDJUST BURN TO THE GROUND.

THAT'SBURNING BECAUSE OF A LACK OFMANAGEMENT." THE TWO MEN ALSOSPARRING OVER THE ISSUE OF RACE.MR.TRUMP UNDERLINING THE IMPORTANCEHE PLACES ON LAWAND ORDER AMID THE GEORGE FLOYDPROTESTS.

BIDEN SAYING HEISOPPOSED TO DEFUNDING THE POLICE,INSTEAD SUPPORTINGMAKING CHANGES TO GIVE POLICEEXTRA ASSISTANCE SOTHAT THEY DON'T NEED TO USELETHAL FORCE.

THERE WERESOME OTHER ISSUES, THOUGH, THATPOLITICAL EXPERTSTHOUGHT DESERVED MORE ATTENTIONTO DETAIL -- LIKE THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC."WE JUST DIDN'T GET TO HEAR REALCLEAR CONCRETE POSITIONS ONPOLICY ISSUES."THROUGHOUT A LOT OF THE NIGHT,THE TWO MEN HURLED INSULTSAT EACH OTHER AS SEVERAL OTHERTOPICS WERE BROUGHT TO THETABLE, LIKE PRESIDENT TRUMP'SNOMINATION FORTHESUPREME COURT, AMY CONEY BARRET,AND THE INTEGRITY OF THEELECTION.

OVERALL, MANYPOLITICAL COMMENTATORSSAYING THE BIDEN CAMP SHOULD BEHAPPY WITH HOW DEBATE 1 WENT."IF I HAD TO SCORE, I WOULD SAYTHAT I PROBABLY THINK BIDEN DIDBETTER,ESPECIALLY SINCE HE CAME INTOTHE DEBATE AHEAD IN THE POLLS,AND I DON'TTHINK THE DEBATE ISGOING TOCHANGE THAT."

THE VICEPRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WILL BEON OCTOBER 7TH.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE NUMBER 2WILL BE ONOCTOBER 15TH.

