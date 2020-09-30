Global  
 

Country Songwriter Mac Davis Dies

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s
Country Songwriter Mac Davis Dies
Country music songwriter Mac Davis has died at the age of 78.

Country Legend Mac Davis Reportedly Dies After Heart Surgery

Breaking the news of the Elvis Presley songwriter's passing is fellow country music star Travis...
AceShowbiz

Mac Davis, country star and Elvis Presley songwriter, dies at 78

Country star Mac Davis, who launched his career crafting the Elvis hits A Little Less...
CBC.ca


Musician, Entertainer Mac Davis Dies at 78

Country musician, songwriter, and entertainer Mac Davis died Tuesday at age 78 days after he...
Newsmax


Singer, songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78 [Video]

Singer, songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78

Legendary singer-songwriter Mac Davis, whose songs were recorded by artists like Elvis Presley, has died following heart surgery. He was 78.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:37